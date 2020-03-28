Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) Shares Acquired by National Pension Service

National Pension Service lifted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,003,731 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 35,092 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service owned approximately 0.11% of Walgreens Boots Alliance worth $59,180,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WBA. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 781.9% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,511,875 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $324,980,000 after purchasing an additional 4,886,896 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC lifted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 11,463.1% during the fourth quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 873,363 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,604,000 after purchasing an additional 865,810 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc lifted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1,252.8% during the fourth quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 837,400 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $49,373,000 after purchasing an additional 775,500 shares during the last quarter. Holowesko Partners Ltd. bought a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the fourth quarter worth $43,807,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 87.4% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,324,696 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $78,103,000 after purchasing an additional 617,661 shares during the last quarter. 59.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WBA stock traded down $1.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $44.00. The company had a trading volume of 5,856,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,637,641. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.86. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc has a one year low of $40.52 and a one year high of $64.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.60.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $34.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.45 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 21.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.46 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc will post 5.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th were paid a $0.458 dividend. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is 30.55%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on WBA shares. BidaskClub cut Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America restated a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine cut Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut Walgreens Boots Alliance from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have issued a hold rating to the company. Walgreens Boots Alliance currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.33.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

