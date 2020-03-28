Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) Shares Sold by Man Group plc

Man Group plc decreased its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) by 20.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 332,892 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 86,654 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $19,628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WBA. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 79.0% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 716 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:WBA opened at $44.00 on Friday. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc has a 1 year low of $40.52 and a 1 year high of $64.50. The company has a market cap of $40.46 billion, a PE ratio of 10.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $49.09 and its 200 day moving average is $54.60.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $34.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.45 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 21.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. Analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc will post 5.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th were given a $0.458 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.55%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on WBA shares. Mizuho reissued a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine downgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Bank of America reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have issued a hold rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.33.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

