Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Earns Media Impact Rating of -2.50

Media coverage about Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) has been trending negative this week, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. The research firm scores the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Walt Disney earned a media sentiment score of -2.50 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news stories about the entertainment giant an news buzz score of 1 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

Here are some of the news headlines that may have effected Walt Disney’s ranking:

Get Walt Disney alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DIS. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a target price on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Walt Disney from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Imperial Capital decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $144.00 to $118.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 12th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Walt Disney from $155.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Walt Disney from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.59.

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $96.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $174.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $118.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $134.60. Walt Disney has a 1 year low of $79.07 and a 1 year high of $153.41.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The entertainment giant reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.84 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 13.81%. Walt Disney’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.84 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Walt Disney will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

Featured Story: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.