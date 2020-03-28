Wanchain Price Reaches $0.12 on Top Exchanges (WAN)

Wanchain (CURRENCY:WAN) traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 28th. One Wanchain coin can now be bought for $0.12 or 0.00001871 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Huobi, DragonEX, Kucoin and Bitbns. Wanchain has a market cap of $14.40 million and approximately $447,730.00 worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Wanchain has traded down 6.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ontology (ONT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00005790 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00008085 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0314 or 0.00000506 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000010 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0840 or 0.00001265 BTC.

Nullex (NLX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00001978 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000053 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Wanchain Coin Profile

Wanchain (WAN) uses the hashing algorithm. Wanchain’s total supply is 210,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 123,900,000 coins. Wanchain’s official website is wanchain.org. The Reddit community for Wanchain is /r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Wanchain Coin Trading

Wanchain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, DragonEX, Binance, Huobi and Bitbns. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wanchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wanchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

