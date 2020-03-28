Waste Connections Inc (NYSE:WCN) Shares Sold by Capital World Investors

Capital World Investors trimmed its holdings in Waste Connections Inc (NYSE:WCN) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 840,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,864 shares during the period. Capital World Investors owned 0.32% of Waste Connections worth $76,264,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Connections in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 137.1% in the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 313 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 279.6% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 520 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Connections in the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 88.1% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 824 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WCN stock opened at $74.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $20.65 billion, a PE ratio of 35.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a 50-day moving average of $94.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.69. Waste Connections Inc has a 1-year low of $70.87 and a 1-year high of $105.17.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Waste Connections had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 10.66%. Waste Connections’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Waste Connections Inc will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 27th were paid a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 26th. This is a positive change from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.21%.

In other Waste Connections news, SVP Eric Hansen sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.28, for a total transaction of $521,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $716,090.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Waste Connections from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, March 13th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $109.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Waste Connections in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Waste Connections from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Waste Connections currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.64.

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Exploration and Production (E&P). It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

