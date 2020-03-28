Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) Shares Sold by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) by 8.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,032 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,305 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Waters were worth $3,513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Waters by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,917 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $681,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Waters by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 17,613 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,115,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Waters by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,360 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $550,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Waters by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 1,759 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pegasus Partners Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Waters by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Pegasus Partners Ltd. now owns 1,277 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. 99.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WAT opened at $185.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.18. Waters Co. has a 12-month low of $154.39 and a 12-month high of $255.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $199.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $218.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.40.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $716.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $714.34 million. Waters had a net margin of 24.61% and a return on equity of 172.16%. Waters’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.87 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Waters Co. will post 9.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WAT. ValuEngine raised shares of Waters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Waters from $186.00 to $172.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. BTIG Research lowered shares of Waters from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on shares of Waters in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $215.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Waters from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Waters presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $199.25.

In other Waters news, Director Joann A. Reed sold 5,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.67, for a total transaction of $1,218,875.98. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,323 shares in the company, valued at $5,942,548.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Francis Kim sold 6,488 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.06, for a total transaction of $1,427,749.28. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,668 shares in the company, valued at $587,120.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,797 shares of company stock worth $2,671,556 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

