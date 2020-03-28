Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO) Shares Sold by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE lessened its stake in Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 201,036 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 11,441 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.53% of Watsco worth $36,216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WSO. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in shares of Watsco in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Watsco by 172.4% in the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 158 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new position in Watsco in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Watsco by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 310 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Watsco by 145.2% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 645 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. 80.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Watsco news, EVP Barry S. Logan sold 3,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.76, for a total transaction of $637,488.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 13.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE WSO opened at $148.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.16 and a beta of 0.87. Watsco Inc has a twelve month low of $132.97 and a twelve month high of $186.87. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $165.05 and a 200 day moving average of $172.40.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The construction company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.08). Watsco had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 5.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. Watsco’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Watsco Inc will post 6.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Buckingham Research reduced their price target on Watsco from $164.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Watsco from $147.00 to $138.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Watsco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $187.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, March 7th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Watsco in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Stephens reduced their price target on Watsco from $192.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $164.67.

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners; gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

