Watts Water Technologies Inc (NYSE:WTS) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Watts Water Technologies Inc (NYSE:WTS) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $101.75.

Several research analysts have commented on WTS shares. Seaport Global Securities cut shares of Watts Water Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Boenning Scattergood lowered shares of Watts Water Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Watts Water Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 3rd.

Get Watts Water Technologies alerts:

NYSE WTS opened at $80.71 on Friday. Watts Water Technologies has a 52 week low of $69.02 and a 52 week high of $114.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $94.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.87.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The technology company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.02. Watts Water Technologies had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 14.80%. The firm had revenue of $400.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $396.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. Watts Water Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Watts Water Technologies will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.60%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in Watts Water Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in Watts Water Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 150.0% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 84.9% in the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,516 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 696 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Watts Water Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $234,000. 75.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Watts Water Technologies Company Profile

Watts Water Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells products and systems that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through and out of buildings in the residential and commercial markets. The company offers residential and commercial flow control products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, and thermostatic mixing valves.

Recommended Story: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Watts Water Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watts Water Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.