Watts Water Technologies Inc (NYSE:WTS) Short Interest Update

Watts Water Technologies Inc (NYSE:WTS) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 510,400 shares, a growth of 39.0% from the February 27th total of 367,100 shares. Approximately 1.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 145,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.5 days.

Shares of Watts Water Technologies stock opened at $80.71 on Friday. Watts Water Technologies has a 12-month low of $69.02 and a 12-month high of $114.45. The company has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.02, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $94.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.87.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The technology company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.02. Watts Water Technologies had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 14.80%. The firm had revenue of $400.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $396.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Watts Water Technologies will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. Watts Water Technologies’s payout ratio is 22.60%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on WTS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Watts Water Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Boenning Scattergood downgraded shares of Watts Water Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities downgraded shares of Watts Water Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.32.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Watts Water Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Watts Water Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 150.0% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 84.9% in the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,516 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Watts Water Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $234,000. 75.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Watts Water Technologies Company Profile

Watts Water Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells products and systems that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through and out of buildings in the residential and commercial markets. The company offers residential and commercial flow control products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, and thermostatic mixing valves.

