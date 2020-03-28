Waves Tops One Day Trading Volume of $45.33 Million (WAVES)

Waves (CURRENCY:WAVES) traded 7.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 28th. Waves has a market cap of $84.04 million and approximately $45.33 million worth of Waves was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Waves has traded 10.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Waves coin can currently be purchased for about $0.83 or 0.00013235 BTC on popular exchanges including Gate.io, Stocks.Exchange, Coinrail and BCEX.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Lisk (LSK) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00015707 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00018939 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0658 or 0.00000992 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 23.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0733 or 0.00001105 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00023878 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00005927 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 18% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00005688 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000372 BTC.

Waves Coin Profile

Waves (CRYPTO:WAVES) is a LPoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on June 12th, 2016. Waves’ total supply is 101,515,462 coins. Waves’ official message board is forum.wavesplatform.com. Waves’ official Twitter account is @wavesplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Waves is /r/Wavesplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Waves’ official website is wavesplatform.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Waves is the first production system being built on top of the Scorex framework Extensible solution: In order to fix the need for a mandatory hard fork when creating a new type of transaction on the NXT Platform (forcing network client software updates) WAVES offers plug-ins that are not included in the core software module, but are instead installed as an extension on top of it. “

Waves Coin Trading

Waves can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kuna, Indodax, Upbit, COSS, Waves Decentralized Exchange, Tidex, Coinrail, Coinbe, Huobi, Exrates, HitBTC, YoBit, Livecoin, BCEX, Gate.io, Stocks.Exchange, OKEx, Exmo, Cryptohub, LiteBit.eu, Bitbns, Liqui, Binance and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waves directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Waves should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Waves using one of the exchanges listed above.

