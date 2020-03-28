Wavesbet Trading 1.1% Higher This Week (WBET)

Wavesbet (CURRENCY:WBET) traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 28th. Wavesbet has a total market cap of $92,977.07 and $35,708.00 worth of Wavesbet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wavesbet token can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including P2PB2B and STEX. During the last week, Wavesbet has traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

inSure (SURE) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded down 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.58 or 0.01440483 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0902 or 0.00001447 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00014908 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015027 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0283 or 0.00000426 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0554 or 0.00000835 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netbox Coin (NBX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0287 or 0.00000432 BTC.

Wavesbet Token Profile

Wavesbet (CRYPTO:WBET) is a token. Wavesbet’s total supply is 59,499,999,948 tokens and its circulating supply is 44,499,999,948 tokens. The official website for Wavesbet is wavesbet.io. The official message board for Wavesbet is medium.com/@wavesbet. Wavesbet’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Wavesbet Token Trading

Wavesbet can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and P2PB2B. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wavesbet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wavesbet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wavesbet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

