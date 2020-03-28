Wedgewood Partners Inc. Sells 173,258 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Wedgewood Partners Inc. reduced its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 34.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 325,124 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 173,258 shares during the period. Apple makes up about 9.0% of Wedgewood Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Wedgewood Partners Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $95,471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BHF RG Capital Inc. bought a new position in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at $220,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its position in Apple by 41.9% in the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 460,177 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $135,131,000 after purchasing an additional 135,867 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC grew its position in Apple by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 9,683 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,069,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Apple by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,744,089 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $805,801,000 after purchasing an additional 194,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellington Management Group LLC bought a new position in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at $1,527,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL traded down $10.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $247.74. 50,826,256 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 76,733,800. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $287.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $270.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,130.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.30. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $170.27 and a twelve month high of $327.85.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.54 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $91.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.41 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 60.19%. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.18 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 12.9 EPS for the current year.

AAPL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised shares of Apple from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $320.00 target price for the company in a research report on Sunday, March 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of Apple from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 target price (down previously from $370.00) on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 target price (down previously from $345.00) on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised shares of Apple from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $303.07.

In other news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total transaction of $434,573.19. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,134,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $345,077,266.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

