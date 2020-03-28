WEIR GRP PLC/S (OTCMKTS:WEGRY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of WEIR GRP PLC/S (OTCMKTS:WEGRY) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of WEIR GRP PLC/S from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WEIR GRP PLC/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank cut shares of WEIR GRP PLC/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded WEIR GRP PLC/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th.

Shares of WEIR GRP PLC/S stock opened at $4.32 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.52 and a 200-day moving average of $8.81. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 7.71, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.50. WEIR GRP PLC/S has a 52-week low of $3.98 and a 52-week high of $12.02.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, April 24th will be paid a $0.176 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 23rd. This is an increase from WEIR GRP PLC/S’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.09. WEIR GRP PLC/S’s payout ratio is 32.14%.

About WEIR GRP PLC/S

The Weir Group PLC designs, manufactures, and sells highly-engineered products and services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Minerals, ESCO, and Oil & Gas. The Minerals segment offers slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support services for abrasive high-wear applications used in the mining and oil sands markets.

