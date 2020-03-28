Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.50.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Buckingham Research cut their price target on shares of Welbilt from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Welbilt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Welbilt from $17.00 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Welbilt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Welbilt from $20.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd.

NYSE WBT opened at $4.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.66. The company has a market capitalization of $647.98 million, a P/E ratio of 12.46 and a beta of 1.54. Welbilt has a 12-month low of $3.17 and a 12-month high of $19.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.15.

Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $381.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $400.51 million. Welbilt had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 43.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Welbilt will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO William Johnson acquired 10,091 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.48 per share, for a total transaction of $85,571.68. Also, EVP Jennifer Gudenkauf acquired 5,252 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.57 per share, with a total value of $45,009.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,125 shares in the company, valued at $95,341.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Welbilt by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,907,190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $123,431,000 after purchasing an additional 775,715 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in Welbilt by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 371,112 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,793,000 after purchasing an additional 17,955 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in Welbilt during the 4th quarter worth approximately $241,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Welbilt by 722.7% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 459,066 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,739,000 after purchasing an additional 403,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redwood Investment Management LLC increased its position in Welbilt by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 62,894 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.86% of the company’s stock.

Welbilt Company Profile

Welbilt is a leading global supplier of commercial foodservice equipment. Their broad, award-winning hot- and cold-side product portfolio includes many brands, including Cleveland Range, Convotherm, Delfield, Frymaster, Garland, Kolpak, Lincoln, Manitowac, Merco, Merrychef, and Multiplex Beverage.

