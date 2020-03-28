Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) Position Cut by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. trimmed its stake in Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,208,891 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 31,767 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 1.57% of Welbilt worth $34,481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WBT. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Welbilt during the first quarter valued at $988,000. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Welbilt by 67.2% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 282,185 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,757,000 after purchasing an additional 113,445 shares during the period. Redwood Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Welbilt by 1.1% during the third quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 62,894 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Welbilt by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 202,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,412,000 after purchasing an additional 2,417 shares during the period. Finally, Scopia Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Welbilt by 13.8% during the third quarter. Scopia Capital Management LP now owns 6,559,589 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $110,595,000 after purchasing an additional 794,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WBT opened at $4.86 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.15. The firm has a market cap of $687.59 million, a P/E ratio of 12.46 and a beta of 1.54. Welbilt, Inc has a 52-week low of $3.17 and a 52-week high of $19.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.66.

Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $381.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $400.51 million. Welbilt had a return on equity of 43.49% and a net margin of 3.51%. Welbilt’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Welbilt, Inc will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Jennifer Gudenkauf bought 5,252 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.57 per share, with a total value of $45,009.64. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,125 shares in the company, valued at $95,341.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William Johnson purchased 10,091 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.48 per share, with a total value of $85,571.68. 0.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WBT. ValuEngine lowered Welbilt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Buckingham Research lowered their price target on Welbilt from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Welbilt from $20.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Welbilt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Welbilt from $17.00 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Welbilt currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.50.

Welbilt is a leading global supplier of commercial foodservice equipment. Their broad, award-winning hot- and cold-side product portfolio includes many brands, including Cleveland Range, Convotherm, Delfield, Frymaster, Garland, Kolpak, Lincoln, Manitowac, Merco, Merrychef, and Multiplex Beverage.

