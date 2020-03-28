Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) Stock Position Decreased by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) by 18.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,801,970 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 402,579 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 2.60% of Werner Enterprises worth $65,574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in WERN. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 58.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,745,982 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $63,536,000 after buying an additional 646,414 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,051,480 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $112,478,000 after buying an additional 292,959 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 307.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 180,995 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,587,000 after buying an additional 136,588 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 42.4% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 455,426 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $16,077,000 after buying an additional 135,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its position in Werner Enterprises by 549.4% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 150,482 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,476,000 after purchasing an additional 127,310 shares during the last quarter. 63.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WERN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Werner Enterprises from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Werner Enterprises in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Werner Enterprises in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Werner Enterprises from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Werner Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.21.

Shares of NASDAQ:WERN opened at $34.48 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.07 and a 200-day moving average of $36.12. The firm has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.11. Werner Enterprises, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.27 and a twelve month high of $40.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The transportation company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $621.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $628.88 million. Werner Enterprises had a net margin of 6.78% and a return on equity of 14.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Werner Enterprises, Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 20th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 17th. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.06%.

Werner Enterprises Profile

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and China. It operates in two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

