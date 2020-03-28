West Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTBA) Shares Acquired by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of West Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTBA) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 393,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,200 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 2.40% of West Bancorporation worth $10,092,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in West Bancorporation by 33.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of West Bancorporation by 56.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,482 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of West Bancorporation in the third quarter worth $125,000. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new stake in shares of West Bancorporation in the fourth quarter worth $295,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of West Bancorporation by 196.9% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 9,388 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.53% of the company’s stock.

WTBA stock traded down $0.90 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.02. 30,078 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,331. The firm has a market cap of $277.14 million, a P/E ratio of 9.67 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.79. West Bancorporation, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.74 and a 1-year high of $25.93.

West Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WTBA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $19.43 million for the quarter. West Bancorporation had a net margin of 26.82% and a return on equity of 14.10%. On average, research analysts predict that West Bancorporation, Inc. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on WTBA shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of West Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of West Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of West Bancorporation from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd.

West Bancorporation, Inc operates as the financial holding company for West Bank that provides community banking and trust services to individuals and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. It offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit.

