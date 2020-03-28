Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp (NYSE:WAB) Short Interest Down 12.6% in March

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp (NYSE:WAB) saw a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 9,558,900 shares, a decrease of 12.6% from the February 27th total of 10,940,000 shares. Approximately 5.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,510,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.3 days.

Shares of WAB opened at $47.58 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.06, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.43. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has a twelve month low of $35.07 and a twelve month high of $81.75.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The transportation company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.01). Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 114.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies will post 4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, February 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the transportation company to purchase up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WAB shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. ValuEngine cut shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $95.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.25.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. CNB Bank raised its holdings in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 655.8% in the 4th quarter. CNB Bank now owns 393 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,205 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 503.6% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 827 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its holdings in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 4,559 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.53% of the company’s stock.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Company Profile

Wabtec Corporation provides technology-based equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit vehicle industries worldwide. The company's Freight segment manufactures and services components for new and existing freight cars and locomotives; builds new switcher locomotives; rebuilds freight locomotives; supplies railway electronics, positive train control equipment, signal design, and engineering services; and provides related heat exchange and cooling systems.

