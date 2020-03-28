Westpac Banking Corp (NYSE:WBK) Shares Sold by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates decreased its position in Westpac Banking Corp (NYSE:WBK) by 82.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 115,400 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 552,125 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Westpac Banking were worth $1,959,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Westpac Banking in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Westpac Banking by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 16,338 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 1,734 shares during the period. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Westpac Banking in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Westpac Banking by 432.9% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,309 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 2,688 shares during the period. Finally, Martin Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Westpac Banking by 2.4% in the third quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 141,231 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,823,000 after buying an additional 3,276 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Westpac Banking alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on WBK shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised Westpac Banking from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Westpac Banking from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Westpac Banking from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Westpac Banking from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Westpac Banking currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Shares of NYSE WBK traded down $0.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.18. 695,877 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,020,415. Westpac Banking Corp has a 1 year low of $7.98 and a 1 year high of $20.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.90, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.09.

Westpac Banking Company Profile

Westpac Banking Corporation provides various banking and financial services in Australia, New Zealand, Asia, the Pacific region, and internationally. It operates through five divisions: Consumer Bank, Business Bank, BT Financial Group, Westpac Institutional Bank, and Westpac New Zealand. It offers everyday banking, savings, term deposit, moving to Australia, under 21 and student, business one, community solutions one, not-for-profit savings, and foreign currency accounts; term and farm management deposits; debit, credit, and travel money cards; home, personal, investment, small business, and commercial loans; and equipment, automotive, cash flow, property, insurance premium, corporate and structured finance, and trade and supply chain financing services.

Featured Article: What are Institutional Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Westpac Banking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westpac Banking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.