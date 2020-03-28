WeTrust Trading Down 7.7% Over Last Week (TRST)

WeTrust (CURRENCY:TRST) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 28th. WeTrust has a total market capitalization of $507,270.32 and $178.00 worth of WeTrust was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WeTrust token can now be bought for about $0.0055 or 0.00000083 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, DDEX, HitBTC and Liqui. Over the last week, WeTrust has traded down 7.7% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002855 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016068 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.27 or 0.02523090 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.16 or 0.00195150 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00043122 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0402 or 0.00000645 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00034176 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About WeTrust

WeTrust’s genesis date was December 7th, 2016. WeTrust’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 92,147,500 tokens. WeTrust’s official message board is medium.com/wetrust-blog. The Reddit community for WeTrust is /r/WeTrustPlatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WeTrust’s official website is www.wetrust.io. WeTrust’s official Twitter account is @WeTrustPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

WeTrust Token Trading

WeTrust can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Liqui, Bancor Network, DDEX and Livecoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WeTrust directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WeTrust should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WeTrust using one of the exchanges listed above.

