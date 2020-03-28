Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 9,767,400 shares, a decrease of 12.9% from the February 27th total of 11,220,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,890,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

In related news, CAO David M. Wold purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.98 per share, for a total transaction of $25,980.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $456,936.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Russell S. Hagen sold 20,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.27, for a total value of $588,016.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired 8,000 shares of company stock worth $151,680 in the last 90 days. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. S.A. Mason LLC bought a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.12% of the company’s stock.

WY opened at $17.20 on Friday. Weyerhaeuser has a 12 month low of $13.10 and a 12 month high of $31.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market cap of $13.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -156.36 and a beta of 1.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.04.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.03). Weyerhaeuser had a negative net margin of 1.16% and a positive return on equity of 3.32%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th were given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 5th. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is currently 348.72%.

WY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America cut Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $34.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.36.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control 12.2 million acres of timberlands in the U.S., and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

