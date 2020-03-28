Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.41 Billion

Analysts expect Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) to report $4.41 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Whirlpool’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $4.13 billion and the highest is $4.62 billion. Whirlpool posted sales of $4.76 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 7.4%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Whirlpool will report full year sales of $19.17 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $17.80 billion to $20.38 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $19.67 billion, with estimates ranging from $18.17 billion to $20.88 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Whirlpool.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The company reported $4.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.30 by $0.61. Whirlpool had a net margin of 5.80% and a return on equity of 26.57%. The firm had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.52 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently issued reports on WHR. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Whirlpool from $129.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Whirlpool in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on shares of Whirlpool from $158.00 to $94.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Whirlpool in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Whirlpool from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.88.

In related news, Director Gary T. Dicamillo sold 2,790 shares of Whirlpool stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.48, for a total value of $411,469.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,834 shares in the company, valued at $860,398.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael F. Johnston sold 2,946 shares of Whirlpool stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.23, for a total transaction of $454,361.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $816,493.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WHR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 255.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 131,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,483,000 after purchasing an additional 94,587 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 1.5% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 29,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,652,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Whirlpool by 2.8% in the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 53,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,425,000 after acquiring an additional 1,453 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new position in Whirlpool in the third quarter worth approximately $118,426,000. Finally, Andra AP fonden lifted its stake in Whirlpool by 6.0% in the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 47,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,554,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.26% of the company’s stock.

Whirlpool stock opened at $84.26 on Friday. Whirlpool has a 12-month low of $64.00 and a 12-month high of $163.64. The stock has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.57, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $124.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $143.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.00%.

About Whirlpool

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking appliances and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories.

