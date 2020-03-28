Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) Short Interest Update

Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 7,214,000 shares, a drop of 13.8% from the February 27th total of 8,370,000 shares. Approximately 11.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 901,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.0 days.

In other Whirlpool news, EVP Shengpo Wu acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $113.00 per share, with a total value of $56,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 6,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $751,224. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael F. Johnston sold 2,946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.23, for a total transaction of $454,361.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $816,493.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Whirlpool during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,500,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Whirlpool during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Whirlpool during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Whirlpool during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Americana Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Whirlpool during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WHR opened at $84.26 on Friday. Whirlpool has a 12 month low of $64.00 and a 12 month high of $163.64. The stock has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.57, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is $124.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The company reported $4.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.30 by $0.61. Whirlpool had a net margin of 5.80% and a return on equity of 26.57%. The company had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Whirlpool will post 13.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. Whirlpool’s payout ratio is currently 30.00%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on WHR shares. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Whirlpool in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on shares of Whirlpool from $158.00 to $94.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine cut shares of Whirlpool from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Whirlpool from $129.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Whirlpool in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.88.

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking appliances and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories.

