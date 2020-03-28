White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd (NYSE:WTM) Shares Purchased by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd (NYSE:WTM) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,501 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 959 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned 1.00% of White Mountains Insurance Group worth $35,139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Highstreet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $317,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in White Mountains Insurance Group by 350.0% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 927 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in White Mountains Insurance Group by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 61,686 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $66,621,000 after acquiring an additional 5,843 shares during the period. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new stake in White Mountains Insurance Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, Equity Investment Corp purchased a new stake in White Mountains Insurance Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

WTM stock opened at $905.86 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd has a one year low of $629.21 and a one year high of $1,168.21. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $995.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,070.23.

White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported ($7.47) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $23.80 million during the quarter. White Mountains Insurance Group had a negative return on equity of 1.99% and a net margin of 46.40%.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th were paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. This represents a yield of 0.1%.

In other news, Director Morgan W. Davis bought 1,050 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $840.00 per share, with a total value of $882,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 7,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,904,360. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides insurances services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: HG Global/BAM, NSM, MediaAlpha and Other Operations. The HG Global/BAM segment provides insurance on municipal bonds issued to finance public purposes, such as schools, utilities, and transportation facilities, as well as reinsurance protection services.

