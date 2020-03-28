WhiteCoin Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $122,452.00 (XWC)

WhiteCoin (CURRENCY:XWC) traded 23.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 28th. One WhiteCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0733 or 0.00001105 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including LBank, FreiExchange, ZB.COM and Bittrex. WhiteCoin has a total market cap of $18.34 million and $122,452.00 worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, WhiteCoin has traded up 365.2% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 24.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00022431 BTC.

Breakout Stake (BRX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Energycoin (ENRG) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000016 BTC.

HyperStake (HYP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TransferCoin (TX) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000042 BTC.

WhiteCoin Profile

WhiteCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on April 13th, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 250,183,629 coins. The official website for WhiteCoin is whitecoin.info. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is /r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bootstrap: bootstrap.dat allows a new Whitecoin client (not synced) to rapidly import the initial blocks from a local file instead of slowly downloading blocks from random peers. This significantly reduces the time it takes to get a client synced with the current blockchain. WhiteOS: WhiteOS is a custom, optimized and hardened Ubuntu environment. It can be installed in any computer and it provides bulit in anonymity. POS starts after Block: 10000 “

Buying and Selling WhiteCoin

WhiteCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, FreiExchange, LBank, EXX, ZB.COM and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WhiteCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WhiteCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

