WideOpenWest Inc (NYSE:WOW) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

WideOpenWest Inc (NYSE:WOW) was the target of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,278,700 shares, a drop of 11.8% from the February 27th total of 1,450,000 shares. Currently, 2.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 337,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.8 days.

In other news, CEO Teresa L. Elder purchased 26,150 shares of WideOpenWest stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.82 per share, for a total transaction of $99,893.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,619,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,186,325.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Get WideOpenWest alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WOW. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of WideOpenWest by 4.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 130,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $807,000 after acquiring an additional 6,041 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of WideOpenWest during the third quarter valued at $39,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of WideOpenWest by 11.2% during the third quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 59,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 6,009 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of WideOpenWest during the third quarter valued at $676,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of WideOpenWest by 422.8% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 914,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,635,000 after acquiring an additional 739,831 shares during the last quarter. 81.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WideOpenWest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Raymond James lowered shares of WideOpenWest from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, B. Riley lowered shares of WideOpenWest from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.29.

Shares of WideOpenWest stock opened at $4.02 on Friday. WideOpenWest has a fifty-two week low of $2.95 and a fifty-two week high of $9.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $365.27 million, a P/E ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.26.

WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $283.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $284.14 million. WideOpenWest had a net margin of 3.10% and a negative return on equity of 15.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. Research analysts expect that WideOpenWest will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

About WideOpenWest

WideOpenWest, Inc provides high speed data, cable television, and digital telephony services to residential and business services customers in the United States. Its video services include basic cable services that comprise local broadcast television and local community programming; digital cable services; and ultra-video products, as well as offers commercial-free movies, sports, and other special event entertainment programs.

Further Reading: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Receive News & Ratings for WideOpenWest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WideOpenWest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.