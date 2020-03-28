William Blair Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Slack (NYSE:WORK)

Slack (NYSE:WORK)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at William Blair in a research note issued on Friday, TipRanks reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on WORK. Robert W. Baird restated an “in-line” rating and set a $24.00 price objective (down from $31.00) on shares of Slack in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Stephens reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Slack in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Slack from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Slack from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered their price objective on shares of Slack from $41.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.43.

Slack stock opened at $28.58 on Friday. Slack has a 52 week low of $15.10 and a 52 week high of $42.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.32. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.22.

Slack (NYSE:WORK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $181.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.24 million. Slack had a negative net margin of 90.58% and a negative return on equity of 138.05%. Slack’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Slack will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Allen Shim sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.10, for a total transaction of $1,174,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 137,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,575,961. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John Ofarrell sold 850,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.54, for a total value of $17,459,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,187,786 shares of company stock valued at $25,625,056.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WORK. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Slack during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Slack in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Slack in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Slack during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Slack during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. 48.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

