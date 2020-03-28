WinCash Reaches Market Capitalization of $4.02 Million (WCC)

WinCash (CURRENCY:WCC) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 28th. Over the last week, WinCash has traded 51.1% lower against the dollar. WinCash has a market capitalization of $4.02 million and $57,036.00 worth of WinCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WinCash coin can currently be bought for $2.68 or 0.00040363 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Emercoin (EMC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0584 or 0.00000881 BTC.

MAZA (MAZA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BitTokens (BXT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00007883 BTC.

Sprouts (SPRTS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet of People (IOP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000300 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000068 BTC.

PX (PX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Breakout (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000099 BTC.

About WinCash

WinCash (WCC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. WinCash’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,499,784 coins. The official website for WinCash is wincashcoin.io.

WinCash Coin Trading

WinCash can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WinCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WinCash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WinCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

