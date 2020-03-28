Winding Tree One Day Trading Volume Tops $204.00 (LIF)

Winding Tree (CURRENCY:LIF) traded 9.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 28th. One Winding Tree token can now be bought for approximately $0.0884 or 0.00001332 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Winding Tree has a market cap of $1.90 million and approximately $204.00 worth of Winding Tree was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Winding Tree has traded up 14.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Winding Tree Token Profile

Winding Tree’s genesis date was January 30th, 2018. Winding Tree’s total supply is 24,976,439 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,549,227 tokens. The Reddit community for Winding Tree is /r/windingtree and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Winding Tree’s official Twitter account is @windingtree and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Winding Tree is blog.windingtree.com. The official website for Winding Tree is windingtree.com.

Buying and Selling Winding Tree

Winding Tree can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Winding Tree directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Winding Tree should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Winding Tree using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

