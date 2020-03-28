Wings Trading 12.9% Higher Over Last 7 Days (WINGS)

Wings (CURRENCY:WINGS) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 28th. One Wings token can currently be bought for about $0.0138 or 0.00000208 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, Upbit, HitBTC and Binance. In the last seven days, Wings has traded up 12.9% against the dollar. Wings has a market capitalization of $1.34 million and approximately $50,461.00 worth of Wings was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002801 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00016210 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $153.96 or 0.02479529 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.03 or 0.00193725 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00042367 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0398 or 0.00000641 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00033911 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About Wings

Wings’ genesis date was December 31st, 2016. Wings’ total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 97,259,412 tokens. The official website for Wings is wings.ai. Wings’ official Twitter account is @wingsplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Wings is /r/WingsDAO.

Wings Token Trading

Wings can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Bittrex, Livecoin, Kyber Network, HitBTC, Liqui, Gatecoin, Binance, Gate.io, Bancor Network and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wings directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wings should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wings using one of the exchanges listed above.

