WINk 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $1.43 Million (WIN)

WINk (CURRENCY:WIN) traded down 11.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 28th. One WINk coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. WINk has a total market capitalization of $15.41 million and $1.43 million worth of WINk was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, WINk has traded up 10.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Kleros (PNK) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00005444 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00002086 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000008 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000156 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 30.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000089 BTC.

WINk Coin Profile

WINk is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on July 26th, 2017. WINk’s total supply is 999,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 196,500,113,934 coins. WINk’s official Twitter account is @WinkcoinWink.

Buying and Selling WINk

WINk can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WINk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WINk should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WINk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

