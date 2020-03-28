WISDOMTREE TR/90 60 U S BALANCED (NYSEARCA:NTSX) Shares Sold by Barber Financial Group Inc.

Barber Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in WISDOMTREE TR/90 60 U S BALANCED (NYSEARCA:NTSX) by 16.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 508,122 shares of the company’s stock after selling 99,501 shares during the period. WISDOMTREE TR/90 60 U S BALANCED accounts for approximately 3.0% of Barber Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Barber Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 36.29% of WISDOMTREE TR/90 60 U S BALANCED worth $15,051,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTSX. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WISDOMTREE TR/90 60 U S BALANCED during the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of WISDOMTREE TR/90 60 U S BALANCED during the third quarter worth about $312,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of WISDOMTREE TR/90 60 U S BALANCED by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 23,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of WISDOMTREE TR/90 60 U S BALANCED by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 25,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of WISDOMTREE TR/90 60 U S BALANCED by 34.8% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 45,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,356,000 after buying an additional 11,816 shares during the period.

Shares of NTSX opened at $25.22 on Friday. WISDOMTREE TR/90 60 U S BALANCED has a fifty-two week low of $22.00 and a fifty-two week high of $31.66. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.82.

