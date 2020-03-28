Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WOLTF) Given Daily Coverage Optimism Score of 5.00

News coverage about Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WOLTF) has trended extremely positive recently, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. The research firm scores the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Wolters Kluwer earned a daily sentiment score of 5.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news stories about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Wolters Kluwer stock opened at $68.18 on Friday. Wolters Kluwer has a fifty-two week low of $59.05 and a fifty-two week high of $77.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $72.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.44.

Wolters Kluwer Company Profile

Wolters Kluwer N.V., together with its subsidiaries, provides professional information, software solutions, and services in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through Health; Tax & Accounting; Governance, Risk & Compliance; and Legal & Regulatory divisions.

