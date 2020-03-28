Workday Inc (NASDAQ:WDAY) Shares Sold by Capital Research Global Investors

Capital Research Global Investors lowered its position in shares of Workday Inc (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 70.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,429,237 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,329,386 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors owned approximately 0.62% of Workday worth $235,038,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Workday in the 3rd quarter worth $423,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Workday by 21.4% during the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 12,500 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,125,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Workday by 4.5% during the third quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 2,090 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Workday by 1.3% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 265,886 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $45,190,000 after acquiring an additional 3,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service lifted its stake in shares of Workday by 5.2% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 198,909 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,807,000 after acquiring an additional 9,791 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Workday alerts:

In other Workday news, Director David A. Duffield sold 291,102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.79, for a total value of $50,008,412.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David A. Duffield sold 78,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.26, for a total transaction of $9,627,975.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 404,571 shares of company stock worth $65,442,392. 29.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Workday stock opened at $136.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $33.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.25 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $164.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $169.05. Workday Inc has a fifty-two week low of $107.75 and a fifty-two week high of $226.83.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The software maker reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $976.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $965.06 million. Workday had a negative net margin of 13.25% and a negative return on equity of 12.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Workday Inc will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WDAY. Northland Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Workday in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Workday in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Workday from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $211.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Workday from $225.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Workday from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $205.37.

Workday Company Profile

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, revenue management, and grants management, as well as project and resource management, time and expense tracking, project billing, revenue recognition, financial reporting, and analytics.

Recommended Story: Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.