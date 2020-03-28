W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 16,048,800 shares, an increase of 37.3% from the February 27th total of 11,690,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,060,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.2 days. Currently, 17.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

WTI stock opened at $1.55 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $242.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 3.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.12. W&T Offshore has a 12-month low of $1.07 and a 12-month high of $7.18.

W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. W&T Offshore had a net margin of 13.85% and a negative return on equity of 28.29%. The company had revenue of $151.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.08 million. On average, research analysts expect that W&T Offshore will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WTI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine cut W&T Offshore from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Roth Capital lowered W&T Offshore from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of W&T Offshore from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.75 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of W&T Offshore from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $2.00 in a report on Monday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.25.

In other W&T Offshore news, Director Virginia Boulet purchased 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.55 per share, with a total value of $27,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 259,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $401,587.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 33.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WTI. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of W&T Offshore by 54.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 504,062 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,478,000 after buying an additional 177,621 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in W&T Offshore by 188.6% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 182,464 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $797,000 after acquiring an additional 119,233 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in W&T Offshore in the third quarter valued at $70,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in W&T Offshore by 907.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,860 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 11,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in W&T Offshore by 538.6% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 165,916 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $725,000 after purchasing an additional 139,936 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

About W&T Offshore

W&T Offshore, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas producer, acquires, explores for, and develops oil and natural gas properties in the Gulf of Mexico. The company sells crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. It holds working interests in approximately 49 offshore fields in federal and state waters.

