Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:WH) Shares Purchased by Capital International Investors

Capital International Investors lifted its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:WH) by 11.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,792,479 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 184,721 shares during the quarter. Capital International Investors owned approximately 1.88% of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts worth $112,586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 90.8% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 95.4% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 33.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 40.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the period. Finally, Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $153,000. 95.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Wyndham Hotels & Resorts alerts:

In other news, Director Ronald L. Nelson acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $50.00 per share, with a total value of $250,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders purchased a total of 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $764,000 over the last ninety days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Barclays cut their target price on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. ValuEngine raised Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.14.

Shares of WH stock opened at $31.97 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.05. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc has a 12-month low of $14.50 and a 12-month high of $63.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.81. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 24.70% and a net margin of 7.60%. The firm had revenue of $492.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $493.19 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This is an increase from Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.02%.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Profile

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company licenses its hotel brands, including Super 8, Days Inn, Ramada, Microtel Inn & Suites, La Quinta, Wingate, AmericInn, Hawthorn Suites, The Trademark Collection, and Wyndham to hotel owners in approximately 80 countries.

Recommended Story: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:WH).

Receive News & Ratings for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.