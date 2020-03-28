Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 7,243,700 shares, an increase of 35.9% from the February 27th total of 5,330,000 shares. Currently, 7.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,859,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 153.5% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 431 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. 76.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:WYNN opened at $63.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.07 billion, a PE ratio of 55.05 and a beta of 2.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $99.94 and its 200 day moving average is $118.44. Wynn Resorts has a 12 month low of $35.84 and a 12 month high of $153.41.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The casino operator reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($1.53). Wynn Resorts had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 16.03%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Wynn Resorts will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 25th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.32%. Wynn Resorts’s payout ratio is 153.26%.

Several equities analysts have commented on WYNN shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $147.00 to $144.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $157.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Cfra cut shares of Wynn Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Wynn Resorts from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $176.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Standpoint Research raised shares of Wynn Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wynn Resorts currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.13.

About Wynn Resorts

Wynn Resorts, Limited owns and operates destination casino resorts. As of February 20, 2019, the company's Wynn Palace segment had approximately 424,000 square feet of casino space, which offered 320 table games and 1,041 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel towers with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas; 13 food and beverage outlets; 106,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; recreation and leisure facilities comprising a gondola ride, health club, spa, salon, and pool; and public attractions, such as performance lake and floral art displays.

