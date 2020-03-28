Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) Receives Coverage Optimism Rating of -2.00

Press coverage about Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) has been trending negative this week, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. The research firm scores the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than six thousand news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Wynn Resorts earned a news sentiment score of -2.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media headlines about the casino operator an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

These are some of the headlines that may have impacted Wynn Resorts’ score:

WYNN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Wynn Resorts from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $176.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Citigroup cut shares of Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $147.00 to $144.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Cfra cut shares of Wynn Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.13.

Wynn Resorts stock opened at $63.31 on Friday. Wynn Resorts has a 12-month low of $35.84 and a 12-month high of $153.41. The stock has a market cap of $7.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.05 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $99.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.64.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The casino operator reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($1.53). Wynn Resorts had a return on equity of 16.03% and a net margin of 1.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. Wynn Resorts’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Wynn Resorts will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 25th. Wynn Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 153.26%.

Wynn Resorts Company Profile

Wynn Resorts, Limited owns and operates destination casino resorts. As of February 20, 2019, the company's Wynn Palace segment had approximately 424,000 square feet of casino space, which offered 320 table games and 1,041 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel towers with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas; 13 food and beverage outlets; 106,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; recreation and leisure facilities comprising a gondola ride, health club, spa, salon, and pool; and public attractions, such as performance lake and floral art displays.

