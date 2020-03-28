X Financial (NYSE:XYF) Short Interest Update

X Financial (NYSE:XYF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 128,700 shares, a decline of 13.5% from the February 27th total of 148,800 shares. Currently, 2.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 48,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of X Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $532,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of X Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $478,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of X Financial by 62.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 216,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 83,337 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of X Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of X Financial by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 118,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 15,041 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XYF stock opened at $0.93 on Friday. X Financial has a 12 month low of $0.80 and a 12 month high of $5.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.83 million, a P/E ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.77.

A number of equities analysts have commented on XYF shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of X Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 21st. ValuEngine lowered shares of X Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th.

X Financial Company Profile

X Financial provides personal finance services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers a suite of products connecting borrowers and investors through a proprietary Internet platform. It provides loan products, which include Xiaoying card loan and Xiaoying preferred loan; and investment opportunities through wealth management platform, Xiaoying wealth management with insurance protection.

