XEL Price Down 13.8% Over Last Week (XEL)

XEL (CURRENCY:XEL) traded 7.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 28th. In the last week, XEL has traded 13.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. XEL has a market capitalization of $273,803.30 and $313.00 worth of XEL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One XEL coin can now be purchased for $0.0030 or 0.00000045 BTC on exchanges including Upbit, Stellar Decentralized Exchange and Bittrex.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Nervos Network (CKB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000825 BTC.

Grin (GRIN) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00007110 BTC.

MOAC (MOAC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002310 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

APIS (APIS) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0388 or 0.00000585 BTC.

Woodcoin (LOG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00001399 BTC.

XEL Profile

XEL (XEL) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 8th, 2017. XEL’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 91,676,277 coins. The official website for XEL is xel.org. XEL’s official Twitter account is @elastic_coin. The Reddit community for XEL is /r/XEL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

XEL Coin Trading

XEL can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Stellar Decentralized Exchange and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XEL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade XEL should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase XEL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

