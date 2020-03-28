Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:XHR) Shares Sold by Alberta Investment Management Corp

Alberta Investment Management Corp lessened its holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:XHR) by 31.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 36,500 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp owned about 0.07% of Xenia Hotels & Resorts worth $1,755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 65.2% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc increased its holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 60.0% in the 4th quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 1,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 46.6% in the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.60% of the company’s stock.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $10.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc has a 12 month low of $6.28 and a 12 month high of $23.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.47. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 21.24 and a beta of 1.17.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.37). Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 3.29% and a net margin of 4.82%. The company had revenue of $282.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $277.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.57%. Xenia Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.23%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 9th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a report on Monday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.50 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Xenia Hotels & Resorts presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.44.

About Xenia Hotels & Resorts

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests primarily in uniquely positioned luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts, with a focus on the top 25 U.S. lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 40 hotels comprising 11,167 rooms across 17 states.

