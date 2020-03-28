Xinyuan Real Estate (XIN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

Xinyuan Real Estate (NYSE:XIN) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, April 3rd.

NYSE XIN traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.12. 140,327 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 227,063. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.50, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.62. The company has a market cap of $137.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.25. Xinyuan Real Estate has a 1-year low of $1.93 and a 1-year high of $5.06.

About Xinyuan Real Estate

Xinyuan Real Estate Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, develops residential real estate properties for middle income consumers in the People's Republic of China and the United States. It develops residential projects, such as multi-layer apartment buildings, sub-high-rise apartment buildings, or high-rise apartment buildings; auxiliary services and amenities, such as retail outlets, leisure and health facilities, kindergartens, and schools; and small scale residential properties, as well as office, mixed-use, and commercial properties.

