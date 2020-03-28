XMax 24 Hour Volume Hits $2.47 Million (XMX)

XMax (CURRENCY:XMX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 28th. During the last seven days, XMax has traded down 15.4% against the dollar. One XMax token can now be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinrail, OTCBTC, Hotbit and Graviex. XMax has a market capitalization of $6.05 million and $2.47 million worth of XMax was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00051829 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0425 or 0.00000683 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $307.56 or 0.04941981 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00066241 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00036946 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00006172 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016082 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00010975 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003663 BTC.

About XMax

XMax is a token. It launched on July 3rd, 2018. XMax’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,371,357,700 tokens. The Reddit community for XMax is /r/XMax_Blockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. XMax’s official website is www.xmx.com. XMax’s official Twitter account is @XMax_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling XMax

XMax can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OTCBTC, HADAX, DDEX, Graviex, Hotbit, ABCC, Coinrail, FCoin and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XMax directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade XMax should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase XMax using one of the exchanges listed above.

