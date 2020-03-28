XRP (XRP) Price Hits $0.17 on Top Exchanges

XRP (CURRENCY:XRP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 28th. XRP has a total market cap of $7.67 billion and $2.50 billion worth of XRP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, XRP has traded up 9.7% against the dollar. One XRP coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.17 or 0.00002805 BTC on major exchanges including WazirX, Bittrex, Coinsuper and Independent Reserve.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016120 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $156.83 or 0.02517544 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.11 or 0.00194347 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00041839 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0398 or 0.00000639 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00034050 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.57 or 0.00105515 BTC.

XRP Profile

XRP was first traded on February 2nd, 2013. XRP’s total supply is 99,991,030,755 coins and its circulating supply is 43,906,191,900 coins. The Reddit community for XRP is /r/ripple and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for XRP is ripple.com/xrp. The official message board for XRP is www.xrpchat.com. XRP’s official Twitter account is @Ripple and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Ledger and ConsensusThe Ripple protocol is, at its core, a shared public database. This database includes a ledger, which serves to track accounts and the balances associated with them. The ledger is a distributed database — a perfect, shared record of accounts, balances, and transactions in the Ripple protocol. It is continually and automatically updated by the Ripple Transaction Protocol (RTXP) so that an identical ledger exists on thousands of servers around the world. At any time, anybody can review the ledger and see a record of all activity on the Ripple protocol. When changes are made to the ledger, computers connected to the Ripple protocol will mutually agree to the changes via a process called consensus. The Ripple protocol reaches consensus globally within seconds of a change being made. The consensus finding process is the engineering breakthrough that allows for fast, secure, and decentralized transaction settlement on the Ripple protocol. The World’s First Distributed ExchangeNo one owns or controls the Ripple protocol. It runs on computers around the world, all working together to continually maintain a perfect, shared record of accounts, balances, and transactions. Distributed networks offer many efficiencies over centralized networks. Because the network is “self-clearing”, it eliminates the need for a centralized network operator (and gets rid of the associated layer of fees). Because there is no single point of failure, distributed networks are more reliable. They also tend to be more secure, due to their open source nature.”

XRP Coin Trading

XRP can be bought or sold on cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XRP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XRP should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase XRP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

