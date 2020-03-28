Yandex NV (NASDAQ:YNDX) Shares Sold by Capital Research Global Investors

Capital Research Global Investors lowered its position in Yandex NV (NASDAQ:YNDX) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,033,480 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 121,100 shares during the quarter. Capital Research Global Investors owned approximately 2.47% of Yandex worth $349,376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Yandex during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Yandex during the fourth quarter worth approximately $87,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Yandex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. OneAscent Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yandex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yandex in the 4th quarter valued at $206,000. Institutional investors own 68.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Yandex stock opened at $32.98 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.28. Yandex NV has a 12 month low of $27.93 and a 12 month high of $48.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.90, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 2.77.

Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 14th. The information services provider reported $16.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $15.67. Yandex had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 11.32%. The company had revenue of $51.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.82 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $20.95 EPS. Yandex’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Yandex NV will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Yandex in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Yandex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Yandex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Saturday, February 22nd. Tigress Financial started coverage on Yandex in a research report on Friday, January 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on Yandex from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.72.

Yandex N.V., an Internet and technology company, operates an Internet search engine in Russia and internationally. The company offers search, location-based, personalized, and mobile services that enable users to find information, and communicate and connect over the Internet from desktops and mobile devices.

