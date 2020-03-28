YEE 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $16,294.00 (YEE)

YEE (CURRENCY:YEE) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 28th. In the last seven days, YEE has traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar. One YEE token can currently be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges including Huobi, DEx.top, FCoin and OKEx. YEE has a total market cap of $732,266.76 and approximately $16,294.00 worth of YEE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About YEE

YEE is a token. Its genesis date was January 9th, 2018. YEE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,365,218,125 tokens. YEE’s official Twitter account is @YeeToken and its Facebook page is accessible here. YEE’s official website is www.yeefoundation.com.

YEE Token Trading

YEE can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, CoinTiger, DEx.top, Huobi, DigiFinex, FCoin and ABCC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YEE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YEE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy YEE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

