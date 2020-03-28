Yelp (NYSE:YELP) Earns Daily Coverage Optimism Rating of -1.00

News coverage about Yelp (NYSE:YELP) has been trending somewhat negative on Saturday, InfoTrie reports. The research group identifies positive and negative media coverage by monitoring more than six thousand news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Yelp earned a media sentiment score of -1.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news stories about the local business review company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Here are some of the news headlines that may have impacted Yelp’s analysis:

Get Yelp alerts:

Shares of YELP traded down $3.15 on Friday, reaching $18.64. 2,506,035 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,638,984. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 33.29 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.01. Yelp has a 52-week low of $12.89 and a 52-week high of $40.99.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The local business review company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.02). Yelp had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 5.11%. The business had revenue of $268.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.81 million. Analysts forecast that Yelp will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on YELP shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on Yelp in a report on Friday, February 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Yelp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. SunTrust Banks restated a “hold” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Yelp in a report on Friday, February 14th. Barclays lowered Yelp from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Yelp from $36.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

In other Yelp news, insider Laurence Wilson sold 4,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.91, for a total value of $158,529.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 188,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,406,684.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Yelp Company Profile

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, arts, entertainment and events, home and local services, health, nightlife, travel and hotel, auto, and others.

Featured Story: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Yelp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yelp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.