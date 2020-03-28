Yeti Holdings Inc (NYSE:YETI) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Yeti Holdings Inc (NYSE:YETI) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 14,055,600 shares, a decline of 12.2% from the February 27th total of 16,010,000 shares. Currently, 18.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,980,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.1 days.

YETI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Roth Capital initiated coverage on Yeti in a research note on Friday, February 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Yeti from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Yeti in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. ValuEngine raised Yeti from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Yeti from to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.34.

In other Yeti news, SVP Hollie Sammons Castro sold 3,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.35, for a total value of $125,996.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Roy J. Seiders sold 1,142,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.85, for a total value of $36,383,847.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,507,384 shares of company stock valued at $398,477,348 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Yeti by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,151,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,619,000 after purchasing an additional 303,628 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new stake in Yeti in the fourth quarter worth $81,317,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Yeti by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,439,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,076,000 after acquiring an additional 197,017 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Yeti by 40.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 785,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,307,000 after acquiring an additional 227,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Yeti by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 728,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,346,000 after acquiring an additional 97,079 shares during the last quarter. 62.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of YETI stock opened at $20.93 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.48, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 2.81. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.66 and its 200 day moving average is $30.82. Yeti has a twelve month low of $15.28 and a twelve month high of $38.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65.

Yeti (NYSE:YETI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $297.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.55 million. Yeti had a return on equity of 122.16% and a net margin of 5.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Yeti will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Japan. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as storage, transport, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, including colsters, lowballs, stackable pints, mugs, tumblers, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, and jug mounts under the Rambler brand.

