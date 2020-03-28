Yum China Holdings Inc (NYSE:YUMC) Shares Purchased by First Republic Investment Management Inc.

First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Yum China Holdings Inc (NYSE:YUMC) by 10.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,211 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,032 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Yum China were worth $1,498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of YUMC. Gs Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Yum China in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Yum China in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in Yum China in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Yum China in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in Yum China by 196.7% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on YUMC shares. Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $53.70 price objective on shares of Yum China in a report on Sunday, February 9th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Yum China from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of Yum China in a report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Yum China from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Yum China currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.82.

Shares of YUMC opened at $42.56 on Friday. Yum China Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $38.33 and a twelve month high of $50.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $43.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.27 billion, a PE ratio of 23.13, a P/E/G ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. Yum China had a return on equity of 22.96% and a net margin of 8.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Yum China Holdings Inc will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 3rd. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.53%.

Yum China Company Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates in two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, East Dawning, Little Sheep, and COFFii & JOY brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, Mexican-style food, and coffee categories.

