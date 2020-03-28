Yunji Inc (NASDAQ:YJ) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Yunji Inc (NASDAQ:YJ) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on YJ. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Yunji from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Yunji from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Yunji from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Yunji from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Yunji from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th.

Shares of YJ stock opened at $3.71 on Wednesday. Yunji has a 52-week low of $2.75 and a 52-week high of $18.20. The stock has a market cap of $797.95 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.11 and a 200-day moving average of $5.18.

Yunji (NASDAQ:YJ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 24th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $351.83 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Yunji will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of YJ. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Yunji in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Yunji in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Yunji in the 4th quarter valued at about $92,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Yunji in the 4th quarter valued at about $217,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of Yunji in the 4th quarter valued at about $711,000. 6.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Yunji

Yunji Inc operates a social e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It offers a range of product categories that cater various daily needs of users and their households, including beauty and personal care, household goods, food and fresh produce, computer and electronics, apparel, bags and cases, baby and maternity products, and home appliances.

